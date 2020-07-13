Galaxy Z Flip 5G: New Video Leak, Get More Info

We anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to receive its official unveiling on August 5 (along with a lot of other new apparatus ). If you wish to test it out beforehand, then a high-quality video promo-only leaked out.
- Tipster Max Weinbach shared the clip. We look in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from many angles closed, and anywhere in between. Aside from the copper color, we may see green and black versions.
Since Weinbach mentioned within a followup tweet, the sole difference between the brand new 5G edition of the telephone and the first Galaxy Z Flip that started in February — apart from the 5G piece — is that the bulge from a Snapdragon 855 Plus into some Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.
-
Aside and 5G, the Flip does not bring anything the older Flip did not have. The upgraded version is anticipated to possess the same dual-lens 12MP+12MP camera, even though it’s slightly different in size — 0.5 mm thicker and 0.1 mm taller.
Though nothing is official from Samsung, thus take this as unconfirmed for now all — it seems likely the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will make an appearance that Samsung has verified is occurring on the internet on August 5.
-
The headline statement in the event is forecast to be on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We believe that Samsung will unveil three or two Note 20 versions incomplete — the standard Note 20 and the Note 20 Plus or the Note 20 Ultra (or both).
We may also observe another fold phone at the kind of the Galaxy Fold 2 (or even the Galaxy Z Fold), in addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet computer. According to the rumor mill, a few of the goods may be declared from the days surrounding the event.
Z Flip 5G pic.twitter.com/CGvXa4yZyO
— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020
Though nothing is set in stone yet, it seems like we won’t have to wait to observe the rest of the hardware and that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Samsung has been working on. We’ll bring you the information on the statements as they occur.