Galaxy Z Flip 5G: New Video Leak, Get More Info

By- Kumar Saurabh
We anticipate the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to receive its official unveiling on August 5 (along with a lot of other new apparatus ). If you wish to test it out beforehand, then a high-quality video promo-only leaked out.

  • Tipster Max Weinbach shared the clip. We look in the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from many angles closed, and anywhere in between. Aside from the copper color, we may see green and black versions.

Since Weinbach mentioned within a followup tweet, the sole difference between the brand new 5G edition of the telephone and the first Galaxy Z Flip that started in February — apart from the 5G piece — is that the bulge from a Snapdragon 855 Plus into some Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

  • Aside and 5G, the Flip does not bring anything the older Flip did not have. The upgraded version is anticipated to possess the same dual-lens 12MP+12MP camera, even though it’s slightly different in size — 0.5 mm thicker and 0.1 mm taller.

Though nothing is official from Samsung, thus take this as unconfirmed for now all — it seems likely the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will make an appearance that Samsung has verified is occurring on the internet on August 5.

  • The headline statement in the event is forecast to be on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. We believe that Samsung will unveil three or two Note 20 versions incomplete — the standard Note 20 and the Note 20 Plus or the Note 20 Ultra (or both).

We may also observe another fold phone at the kind of the Galaxy Fold 2 (or even the Galaxy Z Fold), in addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet computer. According to the rumor mill, a few of the goods may be declared from the days surrounding the event.

Though nothing is set in stone yet, it seems like we won’t have to wait to observe the rest of the hardware and that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G Samsung has been working on. We’ll bring you the information on the statements as they occur.

Kumar Saurabh
