Galaxy Watch 3: FCC Filing Reveals A Possible New Galaxy Fit Device

- Advertisement -

There are only 24 days before another Samsung Unpacked event, where we expect to find the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Notice 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 unveiled. However, an FCC filing indicates something else up Samsung’s sleeve — both figuratively and literally.

First seen by The Verge, the list doesn’t offer an awful lot away from other than the version number: SM-R220. But the diagram above shows a wearable that seems an awful lot like the Galaxy Fit’s bottom. (Samsung Galaxy Watch 3)

The Galaxy Fit, if you’re not aware, is Samsung’s entry-level physical fitness tracker, comparable to step trackers made by Fitbit, Xiaomi, and Honor. We rather enjoyed it in our review, praising its”solid fitness-tracking in a lightweight, comfy package” — but it was a pared-back offering, with no assistance for GPS or onboard storage for songs.

That made it something of a downgrade from the Galaxy Fit two, but the sacrifices made it more economical. The Galaxy Fit sold for $100, while the more stripped-down Galaxy Fit E went for $35. (Samsung Galaxy Watch 3)

What might a Galaxy Blend offer? Well, the diagram appears to demonstrate a heart-rate detector, but that’s not fresh. GPS will be welcome; however, that may push the purchase price up, and Samsung has been relatively clear that the Galaxy Fit is a less expensive product for budgets.

Still, some extras can come at a minimum cost. The sub-$40 Honor Band 5 manages to package in the SpO2 dimension, whereas the 30 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has added menstruation cycle tracking on a little screen and a budget. (Samsung Galaxy Watch 3)

The picture may not be a Galaxy Fit that is brand new — it could be something altogether more ambitious. The Galaxy Fit’s $100 price point does leave Samsung in a position the options from Honor and Xiaomi undercut it, but nowadays, you can buy a Fitbit Charge 4 for $150. And that’s a noticeable improvement over the Galaxy Fit, packing GPS, VO2 Max, heart rate insights, and SpO2 for the cost.

Samsung is planning something along those lines. While such filings do not indicate an impending release date (or any launch at all), it seems convenient that the listing has come to light so close to the anticipated Unpacked event. (Samsung Galaxy Watch 3)