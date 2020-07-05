Home Hollywood Galaxy Quest 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The...
Galaxy Quest 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

By- Aryan Singh
Galaxy Quest is an American science fiction comedy movie from 1999. The movie is a parody and homage to the science fiction movies and series, like Star Trek. The movie has been directed by Dean Parisot and produced by Mark Johnson and Charles Newirth.

The movie was released on December 25, 1999, and the story was written by David Howard. The rights to the distribution of the movie are with DreamWorks pictures. The budget of the movie was set to $45 million and the movie earned $90 million on the box office.

The movie performed modestly on the box office and couldn’t gain a big collection worldwide. However, the film was widely praised by the fans and the critics for its realistic conflict between the aliens and the humans in space.

Not only this, but the movie was also nominated for various awards and won the award of Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation and the Nebula Award for Best Script.

Galaxy Quest 2 release date.

The movie has not been renewed for another part till now. The movie performed modestly on the box office. It couldn’t live up to the expectations of the producers. This might be one of the major reasons why Galaxy Quest two never happened. Till now, there is no information regarding the production of the sequel of the movie series.

