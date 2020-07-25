G4 Teases a Revival Sometime in 2021

- Advertisement -

Long-dormant video game television network G4 appears to be teasing a comeback after sharing this video across various Twitter accounts related to the brand:

The video above features a virtual tour by a Raiders of the Lost Ark-style warehouse loaded with memorabilia from G4’s previous. While the video is loaded with various Easter eggs that can certainly please long-time followers, the most important takeaway comes on the finish of the video when the year 2021 is accompanied by the message “We by no means stopped taking part in.”

Varied persons are taking to Twitter to weigh-in on this video, but essentially the most interesting messages come from former G4 on-screen personalities. Former X-Play hosts Adam Sessler and Morgan Webb appeared surprised by this announcement, with Webb hilariously weighing in that she’s “impressed somebody remembered the password to the Twitter.”

Former Attack of the Show host Olivia Munn shared a GIF from her time on the show, while fellow former Assault of the Show host Kevin Pereira posted a strange message which appears to relay their pleasure on the community’s potential return but didn’t include much more information than that.

To get to the point of the matter, no person appears to know what any of this really means. This is the primary we’ve heard of G4 potentially returning since the community was shut down in 2014, and everybody who you’d suppose might be doubtlessly concerned with such a process appears to be as stunned as anybody else in regards to this new information.

The popular idea is that the G4 network and some related properties have been acquired by a brand new group of traders who will likely turn to Twitch, YouTube, and other on-line outlets to be able to revive the model. That definitely seems like a plausible idea, however we’d additionally recommend that G4 could return as a part of a streaming package as streaming providers don’t appear to be slowing down in their pursuit of new content.

All the same, it’ll be fascinating to see how G4 fits into the modern world. The community initially drew fairly a little bit of consideration because of the novelty of having a cable channel that primarily focused on video video games (and the presence of some famous and soon-to-be-famous faces), but one of the causes the community arguably faltered was that it couldn’t really sustain with a altering media panorama that offered extra options.

We’ll see if the brand new G4 fares higher as it nears its apparent 2021 return.

