Fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Fuller House’s final episodes will see a Tanner triple wedding, and you are all invited. Netflix introduced the nostalgic trailer to the remaining chapters, which provides a treasure trove of throwback moments and more recent memories up of its sitcom. Although we hate to say goodbye to the bunch, there is still plenty of reasons to celebrate.

The trailer teases a grand ending to the show together with D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), along with Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace) all poised to tie the knot in one excellent service. And as the She-Wolf Pack gears up for the next phase of their lives, as you can probably expect some tears, there will also be plenty of laughs — and group hugs — across the way. Unless something goes wrong. In the end, it’s not a Tanner event.

Expect the first central trio — Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) — to fall by along with another surprise guests who aren’t Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen). Let us face it; she is probably not arriving.

By viewing the charming trailer above bask in the nostalgia, and check the official poster out beneath.

