fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Fuller House might be coming to an end, but that does not indicate that the Netflix series won’t go out with a bang. Season 5 Part 2 is coming soon to the streamer and will visit D.J. (played by Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) intending a double wedding on the Netflix show.

Fans awaiting the last episodes of the sitcom do not have to wait. The release date for Fuller House Season 5 Part 2 is Tuesday, June 2, when the previous nine episodes of the half-hour comedy (that’s Season 5, Episodes 10-18) will arrive at once on Netflix.

As with most Netflix Originals, Fuller House’s closing episodes will release at 00:01 a.m. PDT. When the series is published in your country will depend on your time gap from America’s west coast–in the U.K., by way of example, Season 5 Part 2 will be published at 8:01 a.m. BST.

Presently on Netflix are the episodes of Fuller House so far, from Season 1 to Season 5 Part 1. The first eight seasons of Full House, meanwhile, are on Hulu in the U.S.

As for what audiences can expect from these episodes, crew and the cast have been dropping a few hints. Fuller House celebrity Candace Cameron Bure said to TVLine of the triple wedding storyline: “As I am sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts. You’ve got three different women hoping to coordinate one event together. They all see the world just a little bit differently so that chaos will ensue.”

The D.J. actor added in an Us Weekly interview: “It is just going to wrap up and tie up loose ends with all the different relationships and characters,” she stated at the moment. “I believe the audience will probably be delighted to feel a little closure at the end of this season with where everyone is at.”

Several familiar faces are expected to return for all these final episodes, but Lori Loughlin is not likely to return. The Aunt Becky celebrity did not show up from the last day of filming, and assorted actors from the series suggested there was no discussion of her coming.

Bure told Entertainment Tonight: “It hasn’t been discussed. I’ve no answer for it, and Netflix has not even spoken about it, so I have no answer.” John Stamos, meanwhile, told Entertainment Weekly: “It’s a difficult situation for everybody involved. I don’t mean just on our side.”