fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

Fuller House season 5 part 1 is now available on Netflix, ending with an excellent setup for the remainder of the season. Hence fans are naturally curious about what’s next for the Tanner clan. The rest of the show’s last season will soon be available for streaming in 2020; until then, fans have speculated how the Tanners’ narrative will come to an end.

The sequel spin-off of the’80s / early’90s family-centric sitcom, Full House of Netflix, surfaced in 2016. Thus far, it has fulfilled its old and new fanbase with the main story focused on both older daughters of Danny Tanner (Bob Saget): DJ Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron-Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), alongside their long-time friend, Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

Since its premiere, the cast has grown more significant as the she-wolf pack, as well as their families, got their story arcs; these plots will culminate in the remaining episodes of Fuller House year 5, so here is everything to know about and expect from the series when it returns to Netflix.

When Fuller House Season 5 Part 2 Will Be Released

After Fuller House was renewed for its fifth and final season, Netflix also declared that the outing is going to be divided into two parts. Although the rest is expected to roll out sometime in 2020, the first half surfaced December 6, 2019. This is just the second time that the streaming platform has divided into Fuller House year into two parts: the first time was back in season 3.

The choice for this boils down to the number of episodes per season. Netflix was able to publish the entire period 1, 2, and 4 at once since they only had 13 episodes, while both seasons 3 and 5 have 18 each. Regardless of the gap in the center of this season, a little bit of wait time for another batch of episodes is an adequate trade-off to get a more extended period, especially since it’ll be the last one for Fuller House. It should not be too long, however – that the gap in year three has been only three months – therefore, we can expect it in early-2020.

Fuller House Season 5 Part 2 Story

Fuller House season 5, part 1 finished with the long-awaited engagement of Steve and DJ. Now that all three girls are engaged to be married (Kimmy into Fernando and Stephanie into Jimmy), the she-wolf pack made a guarantee to also go through the wedding prep process together. It’s safe to speculate that the ceremony and everything leading to it will be a significant plot point once the show returns for its final nine incidents, while there’s no setup for the wedding.

At this point, that is the sole remaining long-running story opting for Fuller House, which could mean that much of season 5 part 2 will concentrate on the wedding prep, mixed with the extended family’s day-to-day shenanigans. Since the show’s last season featured the elderly cast, especially Uncle Jesse and Joey, the chances are that they are going to be involved in the remaining episodes, resulting in a satisfying conclusion to the show.

Who’s In Fuller House Season 5 Part 2

The core cast of Fuller House is expected to take a look in the back half of year 5. Apart from the family dwellers’ looks from Gia Matt, Rocky, and maybe Ethan, it will continue. As previously mentioned, the older cast is expected to be more involved as the hit sequel spin-off builds up to its series finale.

Two personalities that fans won’t see in season 5 are Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen). Jesse’s wife was a no-show in Fuller House season 5 part after Netflix had fired her over the faculty entrance scandal. With the trial continuing, there’s no chance that she’ll take a look. In terms of Michelle – the youngest sister of Tanner, the Olsens who are now fashion moguls have refused to reprise the character.