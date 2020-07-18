fuller house season 5 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Fuller House’s closing episodes will see a Tanner triple wedding and you’re all invited. Netflix introduced the trailer to the remaining episodes, which offers up a treasure trove of throwback moments alongside more recent memories of its sitcom. Although we hate to say goodbye to this bunch, there is still a lot of reasons.

The preview teases a grand ending to the show together with D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch), along with Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Fernando (Juan Pablo di Pace) all poised to tie the knot in one massive ceremony. And as the She-Wolf Pack gears up for another phase of their lives while you can expect some tears, there will also be plenty of laughs and group hugs — along the way. Unless something goes wrong, after all, it’s not a Tanner event.

Expect the first main trio — Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), Uncle Jesse (John Stamos), and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) — to fall by and some other surprise guests who aren’t Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen). Let’s face it, she’s probably not coming.