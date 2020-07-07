Home TV Series Fruits Basket 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You...
TV Series

Fruits Basket 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Fruits Basket is a Japanese anime television series directed by Yoshihide Ibata and written by Taku Kishimoto. The show is based on a Japanese shojo manga series written and illustrated by Natsuki Takaya. The manga series has been serialised in Hana to Yume and published by Hakusensha from 1998 to 2006.

Fruits Basket revolves around an orphan girl, Tohru Honda who get to know something very unusual after meeting Yuki, Kyo and Shigure Soma. She learns that 12 members of the Soma family possess the animal spirits of Chinese Zodiac who are cursed to turn into the animal form when they are stressed or feel weak. This change also happens when they are embarrassed by someone of the opposite sex who does not possess any zodiacal spirit.
The show becomes very interesting in later episodes. Season 1 of fruits basket aired on TV Tokyo in Japan. Its English airing channel is ABC Me. Fruits Basket season 1 aired on April 6, 2019 for the first time and became quite popular amongst anime audience in no time.

Fruits Basket season 2 release date.

Season 1 of Fruits Basket consisted of 25 episodes. Season two of Fruits Basket has already premiered on the TV. It premiered on April 7, 2020. The show has been licensed by Funimation. Till now, a total of 13 episodes of season 2 have aired on their respective channels already.

If you’ve missed the show by any chance, binge on popcorns and watch the show.
Aryan Singh

