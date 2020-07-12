Home TV Series Netflix Frontier Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast And More Updates
Frontier Season 4: Official Release Date, Cast And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Frontier is a Canadian historical drama web television series located in the 18th century. The show has been created by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie. This action-adventure series is set in 1763 and 1779 when the North American fur trade was very prominent.

The show is being aired on the Discovery Channel in Canada and by Netflix in other parts of the globe. The production companies for the show are ‘Take The Show Productions’, ‘Factory Backwards’, Dream Waves and 20th Century Fox.

The producer of the show is Jon Vatcher. Season 1 of the show was broadcasted on November 6, 2016. Before the release of Season 1, the show was renewed for season 2 in October 2016. Season 2 aired on Discovery Channel on October 18, 2017. Season 3, following the trend, was again renewed before the release of season 2, in September 2017.

The show till now has received mixed reviews from fan and critics. Season 3 of the show was aired on Netflix sooner than on Discovery. The show appeared on Netflix on November 23, 2018 whereas it was broadcasted in Canada by Discovery Channel from December 7, 2018 to December 21, 2018.

Frontier season 4 release date

As of now, fans have been patiently waiting to hear the announcement of the renewal of the series for season 4. But the show has not yet been renewed. One of the reasons might be due to a lack of proper story with the creators. Another reason for the delay in the renewal of series might be due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, which has halted the production of many TV series and release of many other ones as well.

As of now, no information regarding the renewal or release date for the show is available.

Frontier season 4 cast

Since the series hasn’t been renewed, the cast for the same has also not been announced. However, we expect the majority of the cast to remain the same.

Aryan Singh

