Frontier Season 4: Is Officially Cancelled, Disney Canada Leaked The News On Twitter

By- Dhanraj
Frontier, a historical fictional web series starring Jason Mamoa co-produced by Netflix and Discovery Canada. Fans were waiting for the Season 4 since the Season 3 was premiered on. The future of the series was already uncertain, and now Discovery Canada has officially confirmed that Frontier Season 4 is cancelled.

In reply to a user Mikecannoteven on Twitter, DiscoveryCanada’s official Twitter account broke the sad news. Hi there, unfortunately, #Frontier hasn’t been renewed for season 4! Sorry about that. The show creators or the producers have made no official statement. But it seems that Season 4 is officially cancelled. It’s very disappointing that such an underrated web series has been discontinued in the middle.

The first season of Frontier was debuted back in October 2016. Then Season 1, 2 and 3 were released in quick succession. Wait for the Season 4 was becoming more and more worrisome. Generally, each successive seasons were released after a gap of one year. Fans have been patiently waiting for the Season 4 since November 2018, when Season 3 was released.

Cast members and show creators have not reacted to this development yet.

This Canadian show co-created by Rob Blackie and Peter Blackie, chronicles the North American fur trade in 18th Century Canada/Rupert’s Land. It follows Declan Harp (Jason Momoa), a part-Irish, part-Cree outlaw. He is campaigning to breach the Hudson’s Bay Company’s monopoly on the fur trade in Canada which has become corrupt and engages in illegal activities to enrich itself.

Frontier Season 4, if there’s any chance that it will happen?

Well, it seems this is confirmed now. The show was top-rated on Netflix. It topped the most watched on Netflix UK list for a week or few. Netflix itself seemed clueless about Season 4 for an extended time. The show has been co-produced by Netflix and Discovery Canada. So, Netflix cannot make any decision solely.

Netflix has renewed many cancelled TV series in the past. It has also taken over the production of many web series like The Kingdom, which was earlier co-produced by Netflix. Hopefully, Netflix will be able to strike a similar deal with Discovery Canada, if viewers show enough interest.

Let’s wait for the Discovery Canada’s official announcement for further details.

