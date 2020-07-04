- Advertisement -

A fresh study on whale sharks shows the occurrence of tiny teeth-like structures covering the eyes.These attributes are thought to be utilized as protection against abrasion, acting as a layer of armor.

Whale sharks are considered to be an endangered species.



If you did not already think the whale shark was impressive, just wait until you hear what scientists found on their eyeballs. In an analysis published in PLOS One, researchers out of Japan show the discovery of what they describe as miniature”teeth” covering the eyeballs of their sharks.

The teeth do not do some chomping, however they do provide an excess layer of security, according to the researchers. The finding is incredibly interesting on account of the fact that sharks in general are covered in tiny structures that resemble teeth. These features, called dermal denticles, are advantageous to sharks because they permit water to flow easily across their bodies, letting them move when attacking prey.

As the researchers explain, the dermal denticles discovered on the eyes of the whale sharks are slightly different from those that cover the bodies of different shark species. The scientists attribute to the miniature”eye teeth” with a different purpose.

Rather than making the animal quicker in the water, the structures on the eye may provide a layer of see-through armor that protects against injury. Whale sharks are the largest sharks around the planet, and in the standard sense, they don't search unlike their brethren that are smaller. They use their jaws to swallow up creatures which range to fare like juvenile tuna.

They are not as fast as the remainder of the shark family, however they still need their own eyes to identify schools of prey and to aid in general navigation. A direct attack might not be protected against by Even the tiny teeth-like features covering the eyes, but they could allow the sharks’ eyes to survive collisions and glancing blows with other sea life.

“The eye denticle is different in morphology from that of the dermal denticles spread over the rest of the human body, consistent with another function (abrasion resistance),” the investigators write. “We also demonstrate the whale shark has a solid capability to permeate the eyeball to the eye socket. … These highly protective characteristics of this whale shark eye seem to emphasize the importance of vision for ecological perception, which contradicts the general, though badly recognized, notion of low reliance on eyesight in this species”

Sharks are considered endangered because of human action. The creatures have been hunted but succumb to injuries after being captured in nets that were designed to catch prey or colliding with boats. Understanding more about this species is vital if we hope to protect them.