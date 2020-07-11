Foxconn: Now Apple Has Been Wooing India’s Growing Smartphone Users

- Advertisement -

For some time now, Apple has been wooing the growing users of India. This was obvious from the way the forthcoming iOS14 tackled issues that mattered to users. It seems that Apple is set to change the production of its iPhones into the region, which could potentially decrease iPhone costs. (Foxconn)

A report by Reuters maintained that Apple’s manufacturing spouse Foxconn could be investing up to $1 billion to expand its existing facility. And, this could be the first step that Apple is currently taking to change manufacturing foundation from China.

The movement, which is of a scale that hasn’t been attempted, could also be a consequence of the trade war between Washington and Beijing, the report stated. Ever since Covid-19 began in China, causing Apple to close down its manufacturing plants in Shenzhen, there have been regular reports that the business would be hunting newer pastures.

iPhone manufacturing in India gets back on track as government relents

A power expansion could bring 6000 jobs.

Foxconn functions a manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, which is about 50 kilometres west of Chennai on the eastern coast of India. The report quotes unnamed sources to claim the investment of a billion dollars would be used to expand the capacity of this unit and could be finished within a period.

Apple had shifted its iPhone XR model’s assembly completely for this unit, and the report claims that other iPhone versions made by Foxconn out of its Shenzhen plant in China, could be changed to India. When contacted, an official in Foxconn India refused to confirm or deny those reports said the company had committed to expanding its foundation in India five decades ago. “Our dedication stands, and towards this end, we’ve been in talks with the federal authorities about expansion opportunities,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

The Reuters report said the expansion plans would bring 6,000 additional jobs at their Sriperumbudur facility. Foxconn operates another plant in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state where it manufactures smartphones and to get some other Chinese brands.

Apple’s commitment to India: Foxconn

After the bloody border skirmish involving Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, there have been reports that the government delayed imports comprising components. However, the business explained that iPhone manufacturing at Sriperumbudur was back to normal and that there were no delays.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had spoken about opening their first Apple Store in India. This information was shared by him throughout the yearly Shareholders meeting in February. The company had leased at Maker Maxity mall located at BKC in Mumbai to get a flagship store. Officials had confirmed afterwards that the store would be on par with Apple’s prestigious shops.

Off late, Apple has shown a renewed commitment to clients by offering them customized versions of the entire range of computing devices. The configure-to-order and build-to-order options would be available for the MacBook Air (click to buy), Mac Mini, iMac and other computers.

Apple had also announced that its Apple HomePod, that was published in 2018 would be sold in India. At Rs 19,000, the cost factor could prove to be a dampener for customers.

iPhones could get more affordable: Foxconn

Currently, iPhones lead the premium market segment in India though from a revenue standpoint Apple only accounts for 1% of the earnings in India because of high costs caused by steep national export responsibilities. After Apple shifts, production iPhones’ price could drop, bringing them with values of other flagships.

There were reports last month of Apple negotiating with the federal government to expand its foundation through the ‘Earn in India’ initiative of the Narendra Modi government. Reports had suggested that the maker was analyzing the feasibility of transferring one-fifth of its production out of China in an investment surpassing $40 billion within the next five decades. (Foxconn)

Given that the plant growth is planned at the Sriperumbudur centre, Apple could also be considering India as an export hub for iPhones as transportation costs would come due to the proximity of the plant to the Chennai port.

Apple also assembles some models that are iPhone through its deal with another enterprise Wistron Corp which has a unit. There were reports of Wistron. (Foxconn)