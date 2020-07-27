Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And New Updates Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Four Shots Please season 2 was released throughout the lockdown and were one of the most-watched Television Show on Amazon, thanks to the material which concentrated on lives of four girls who fights against all the odds of this society. Four Shots please was never the flaws in them in addition to this series that stereotypes women but instead shows about women empowerment.

Now Four Shots we at BTT and Please fans are eagerly waiting for season 3 of this show would love to bring in upgrades on this series. Four More Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Lisa Ray Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman. It has to be noted that Four Shots Please is renewed for Season 3.

When will Four more Shots Please Season 3 release

Four Shots Please Season 3 will release during April 2021 (Summer 2021). With COVID 19 situation and the lockdown, there may be some delay in production. But the show’s creators are convinced of having the time for Summer 2021.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot

The following season of Shots Please will start from where it had been abandoned and will move their stories forward as they journey forward in their career, relationships, love and, most of all, the passion and beauty of their friendship. In the new season, the unapologetic girls that are flawed will face even more significant events and challenges thrown at them all the while. Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee was roped in to direct 3 of Four Shots Please. Devika Bhagat, who composed the first and second season, will write the season and Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

These are the core cast members of year three, and There Might Be additional casting also, stay tuned

Damini (Sayani Gupta)

Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo)

Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari)

Umang Singh (Bani J)

Simone Singh

Lisa Ray

Prateik Babbar

Neil Bhoopalam

Milind Soman