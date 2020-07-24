Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please season two is the streaming agency’s most-watched Indian first of 2020. A season was announced on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! It has been phenomenal; it has become the show from India this year. The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019. Year two has set yet another benchmark”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India.

Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. It also stars Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray and Milind Soman.

“From the new year, the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them, but all the while, their friendship is going to be their driving force,” said Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love received two seasons not only by women but also with Amazon Prime Video, we are pleased to bring our viewers the third year. The third season will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of year two and will take forward their tales as they travel ahead in their career, relationships, love and, above all, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”

The next season got mixed reviews but has been appreciated by enthusiasts. The Hindustan Times review of the season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has dreadful performances, cringe dialogues, an aimless plot of privileged people with made-up problems and you continue clicking into the’next installment.’ There’s something about Four More Shots Please even hate-watching it becomes an enjoyable experience.”