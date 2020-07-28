Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Four Shots Please season 2 was published during the lockdown and was among the most viewed Tv Display on Amazon due to the material that concentrated on behalf of four girls that fights against all the odds of this society. Four More Shots please was not this normal reveal that stereotypes girls but instead shows about women empowerment in addition to the flaws within them.

Now Four Shots Please lovers are eagerly awaiting season 3 of this show, and we at BTT would like to bring in updates on this series. Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman. It must be mentioned that Four Shots Please is revived for Season 3.

When will Four more Shots Please Season 3 release

Four More Shots Please Season 3 will launch during April 2021 (Summer 2021). Together with the lockdown and COVID 19 scenario, there may be some delay in production. However, the creators of the series are confident of having the next year for Summer 2021.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot

The season of Four More Shots Please will begin from abandoned and will move their stories forward as they travel ahead in their careers, relationships, love, and, most of all, the passion and beauty of their friendship. In the new season, the unapologetic girls will face even more significant events and challenges thrown at them all the while their friendship will be their driving force. Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee was roped into 3 of Four Shots. Please. Devika Bhagat, who composed the next and first time, will write the year and Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

All these are the year the cast members, and There Might Be additional casting, stay tuned.

Damini (Sayani Gupta)
Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo)
Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari)
Umang Singh (Bani J)
Simone Singh
Lisa Ray
Prateik Babbar
Neil Bhoopalam
Milind Soman

Rekha yadav

