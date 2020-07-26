Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Four Shots Please season 2 was released during the lockdown and has been among the most-watched Television Show on Amazon, thanks to the content which concentrated on behalf. Shots please was not this regular reveal that stereotypes girls but instead shows about women empowerment in addition to the flaws within them.

Now Four Shots we at BTT and Please fans are awaiting season 3 of the show would like to bring in updates on this show. Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. It stars Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman. It has to be noted that Four More Shots Please is revived for Season 3.

When will Four more Shots Please Season 3 release

Four Shots Please Season 3 will launch during April 2021 (Summer 2021). Together with the lockdown and COVID 19 situation, there may be some delay in manufacturing. However, this show’s creators are convinced of getting the time for Summer 2021.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot

More Shots Please’s following season will begin from where it had been left and will move forward their tales as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love, and, most of all, the passion and beauty of the friendship. In the new season, the unapologetic girls that are faulty will face even more significant events and challenges thrown at all of them while. Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee has been roped into 3 of Four More Shots Please. Devika Bhagat, who composed the second first season, will write the season, and Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

These are season the cast members, and there may be additional casting stay tuned.

Damini (Sayani Gupta)
Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo)
Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari)
Umang Singh (Bani J)
Simone Singh
Lisa Ray
Prateik Babbar
Neil Bhoopalam
Milind Soman

Rekha yadav

