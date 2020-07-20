Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Amazon Prime Video’s Four More Shots Please season 2 is the streaming agency’s most-watched Indian original of 2020. A third-year was announced on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has already become the series from India this past season. The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019. Year two has established yet another benchmark”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four More Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman.

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the while their friendship is going to be their driving force,” said Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but also by men and Amazon Prime Video, we are pleased to bring our audiences the third season. The next season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of the season and will take forward their stories as they travel ahead of their career, relationships, love, and, above all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

Enthusiasts got mixed reviews but enjoyed the season. The Hindustan Times review of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has horrible performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up problems and you continue clicking to the’next episode.’ There’s something about Four More Shots Please that even hate-watching it becomes an enjoyable experience.”

