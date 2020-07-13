Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Are you curious about season 3 after the women say in the ending, “Jeh, Four More Shots Please!”. It triumphed not or if the series will renew. Read this article to get the information about the plot, release date, cast, and renewal information.

The Indian web series is about the narrative of four flawed women who understands that what matters is your friendship and shots of tequila at a city like Mumbai. It has performed adequate and got mixed reviews that create a rating of 6.1/10 on IMDb.

It is 2020’s most-watched Indian series, which becomes a fantastic reason for those creators to rekindle it.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date: When will the new installment premiere?

Well, Amazon movie has thankfully renewed the series for the next outing. The majority of the streaming system considers the viewership. So, it has viewership, and Aparna PurohitAmazon Prime Video said,

The response to Shots Please! Has been phenomenal. It has become the most-watched series from India this year. The season was among the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, two have established.

Although, there is absolutely no specific release date was announced. But we could expect to release by mid-2021 somewhere. Once it is out, the particular release date will be updated by us.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast: Who will be starring?

The story follows the lives of four women, Sayani Gupta as Damini, Maanvi Gagroo as Siddhi Patel, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon, and Gurbani as Umang Singh. Since they’re the supporting pillars of the series, all of them will have come back. Other cast members include:

Prateik As Jeh Wadia

Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor

Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi

Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna

Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon

Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora

Simone Singh as Sneha Patel

This is a list on the grounds of the person who appeared at the second installment of the series.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot: What will happen next?

The setup is going to be a completely different level for flawed women. Even more hurdles, this time and challenges, will be there in their own lives.

British Nandy, the manufacturer, said, “In the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them while their friendship will be their driving force.”

Though the problems will be more this year, their friendship will make them work as a single unit once more. They can quickly scale it once this unity stems then no matter how big the wall is.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Trailer: Is there any video available?

Nothing has been out formally that would be regarded as a trailer or a teaser. In Case You Haven’t watched season 2 have a look at season 2 trailer below: