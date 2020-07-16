Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Following two seasons, Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please was renewed for another season. It will pick up from where the second season concluded.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, Four Shots Please is the story of four unapologetically flawed women, Damini (Sayani Gupta), Siddhi Patel (Maanvi Gagroo), Anjana Menon (Kirti Kulhari) and Umang Singh (Bani J). By making errors they live their own life to the fullest and find themselves. But one thing which keeps them going from the tough times is their friendship.

Giving an insight to the next season, producer Pritish Nandy shared, “In the new year, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the while their friendship will be their driving force”

He added, “The third season will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of year two and will take forward their tales as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship.”

Actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee has been roped in to direct the season of More Shots Please. Devika Bhagat, who composed the second and first season, will write the season and Ishita Moitra will pen the dialogues.

Looking forward to another successful year, Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement, “The Answer to Four More Shots Please! Was phenomenal. It has become the most-watched series from India this past year. The initial season was among the top three most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019, and now two have set yet another benchmark.”