Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

Four Shots Please! Has been renewed for season 3 at Amazon Prime Video without a release date set yet.

The streaming service made the statement for season 3 in under a month after the release of the next season.

The new season has Tannishtha Chatterjee as a manager while Devika Bhagat will last using scripts and dialogues continuing to come from Ishita Moitra.

According to the streaming service, season 2 of this romantic comedy-drama series is your most-watched Amazon Prime Video original from India in 2020.

“The initial season was one of the top three most-watched Amazon first series in India at 2019, and season two has set yet another standard,” Prime Video’s head of Indian originals, Aparna Purohit, said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandy Communications and are excited about another revolutionary season.”

“From the new year, the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them all the while their friendship is going to be their driving force,” producer and Pritish Nandy Communications chairman Pritish Nandy said.

“After the unconditional love received over two seasons not only by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video, we are pleased to bring our viewers the third season.

The next year will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take forward their tales as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love, and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of the friendship.”