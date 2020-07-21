Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything In Detail !!!

By- Rekha yadav
‘Four Shots Please!’ Prime Video has announced the third season 20, after receiving love and immense praise. Launched in April, Amazon’s original series’Shots Please year 2 is the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video in India’s 2020.

Amazon Original Video India chief Aparna Purohit shared, “Four More Shots Please!” The response was phenomenal and has become the most-watched show from the year from India so far. The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon original series in India in 2019, along with the season has set another benchmark. Look ahead to another revolutionary season, and we are thrilled to be connected with Pritish Nandi Communications. ‘

British Nandy, president of Pritish Nandi Communications Ltd, stated,’From the new year, those girls will face conservative thinking and more challenges. Still, their friendship is going to be their driving force. Together with, we’re happy to present the season using Amazon Prime Video to our viewers.

Season 3 will start with this endpoint of the season. They will discuss their livelihood with beauty and passion of the friendship, which the travel of these four women will be taken ahead, Will proceed forward in love and relationships. ‘

Devika Bhagat, the author of the first and seasons 2, is now ready for the season 3. Although the dialogues will be composed by Ishita Moitra, the actress, author, and director Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct all episodes of the new season.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Kirti Kulhari
Sayani Gupta
Gurbani
Maanvi Gagroo
Prateik Babbar
Lisa Ray
Milind Soman
Season 3 of More Shots Please will likely see the lead roles reprising their roles.

Four More Shots Please Trailer

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Launch Date

Four Shots Please Season 3 might be expected to be shown sometime in April 2021. Putting its defects aside, the web series has faked to obtain a location in the category of guilty pleasure binge-watching.

Rekha yadav

