Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Amazon Prime Video’s Four Shots Please season 2 is the streaming service’s most-watched Indian original of 2020. There was A season formally declared on Friday.

“The response to Four More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has already become the most-watched series from India this year. The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and year two has set yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four More Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman.

From the new season, the unapologetically flawed girls will face even more significant challenges and stereotypes thrown at them. Still, all the while, their friendship is going to be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love received over two seasons not just by women but men also, together with Amazon Prime Video, we are pleased to bring our audiences the third season. The third season will pick up from where the four girls are left at the end of season two and will take their tales as they journey ahead in their career, relationships, love, and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

Enthusiasts got mixed reviews but appreciated the season. The Hindustan Times review of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has horrible performances, cringe dialogues, an aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up problems, yet you keep clicking into the’next episode.’ There is something about Four More Shots Please that even hate-watching it will become an enjoyable experience.”

Rekha yadav

