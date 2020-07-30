Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything...
By- Rekha yadav
Four More Shots Please!’ Prime Video has announced the season 20, after receiving love and immense praise. Launched in April, the Amazon series’Shots Please year 2 is India’s most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

Amazon Original Video India chief Aparna Purohit shared, “Four More Shots Please!” The response was phenomenal and has become the most-watched show from India from the year so far. The season was among the 3 most-watched Amazon first series in India in 2019 along with the season has set yet another benchmark. Look ahead to another season and We’re thrilled to be associated with Pritish Nandi Communications. ‘

British Nandy, president of Pritish Nandi Communications Ltd, stated,’In the new year, those girls will face thinking and more challenges, but their friendship is going to be their driving force. Together with we are happy to present the season to our audiences with Amazon Prime Video.

Season 3 will start with the endpoint of the season in which the travel of these four women will be taken forward where they will share their career with beauty and passion of the friendship, Will proceed forward in love and relationships. ‘

The author of the initial and seasons 2, Devika Bhagat, is ready for the season 3. Although the dialogues will be composed by Ishita Moitra, the revered actress, writer, and director Tannishtha Chatterjee will guide all episodes of this year.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Kirti Kulhari
Sayani Gupta
Gurbani
Maanvi Gagroo
Prateik Babbar
Lisa Ray
Milind Soman
Season 3 of Four More Shots Please will likely observe the direct characters reprising their roles together with other casts of the show.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Launch Date

Four More Shots Please Season 3 can be expected to be shown sometime in April 2021. Putting aside its flaws, the internet series has fared to obtain a location in the class of guilty pleasure binge-watching.

