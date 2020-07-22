Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Four Shots Please!’ After receiving love and immense praise for its season of Amazon Prime Video has announced the season. Launched in April, Amazon’s original series’ Shots Please year 2 is the most-watched series on Amazon Prime Video in India’s 2020.

Amazon Original Video India chief Aparna Purohit shared, “Four Shots Please!” The response was phenomenal and has become the most-watched show from India up to now. The season was among the top 3 most-watched Amazon series in India in 2019, and another benchmark has been set by the season. We’re thrilled to be connected with Pritish Nandi Communications and look ahead to another revolutionary season. ‘

President of Pritish Nandi Communications Ltd, British Nandy, said,’In the new year, these girls will probably face thinking and more challenges, but their friendship will be their driving force. Together with, we’re pleased to present our viewers with the third season using Amazon Prime Video.

Season 3 will start with the endpoint of the season in which the journey of those four women will be taken where they will discuss their career with beauty and passion of their friendship; Will proceed in relationships and love. ‘

The author of seasons two and the initial, Devika Bhagat, is now prepared for the season. Although the dialogues will be composed by Ishita Moitra, the actress, writer, and director Tannishtha Chatterjee will guide all episodes of this season.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Kirti Kulhari

Sayani Gupta

Gurbani

Maanvi Gagroo

Prateik Babbar

Lisa Ray

Milind Soman

The roles reprising their roles will likely be seen by season 3 Four More Shots Please.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Launch Date

Four More Shots Please Season 3 can be anticipated to be launched sometime in April 2021. Putting aside its defects, the web series has faked to acquire a place in the category of pleasure binge-watching.