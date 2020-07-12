Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All...
By- Aryan Singh
Four More Shots Please! Is an Indian web television series which has been directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. The show has been created for Amazon Prime Video. This web television series has been written by Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra. The show was an instant success when it was released for the first time.

The first season of the show was a success for the showrunners. It was released on January 25, 2019. Not only this, but the show also became one of the top three most-watched Amazon Original series from India in 2019. The show’s success was indeed a positive sign for the renewal of the series for another season.

Season 2 was renewed sometime later, as expected. It was released on the streaming platform in April 2020. The second season of the show also became an instant hit as the viewer base increased than before. It broke the records set by season 1 as well and became the most-watched Indian show on the platform in May 2020.

Fans simply couldn’t get enough of the show and the showrunners have decided to roll out a season 3 of four more shots please! as well. Season 1 and season 2 both ran for 10 episodes each. Some viewers have also referred to the show as an Indian version of the popular series sex and the city.

Four more shots please! season 3 release date

After the release of season 2 of the show, amazon prime video announced that the show would be back with a season 3 as well. So, the series has been renewed for a season 3. However, the release date for the same hasn’t been announced yet. According to the sources, we might get to see season 3 on the streaming platform by the end of 2021.
Nothing has been confirmed by the showrunners yet. The good news is that the show is returning for a season 3.

Four more shots please! season 3 cast

The cast for season 3 has been kept a secret. However, it is for certain that the main characters will return for season 3 for sure.

Sayani Gupta as Damini Rizvi Roy, Bani J as Umang Singh, Kirti Kulhari as Anjana Menon and Maanvi Gagroo as Sidhi Patel will return for their roles in season 3 of the show.

