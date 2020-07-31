Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s Four Shots Please season 2 is your streaming agency’s most-watched Indian first of 2020. A third season was declared on Friday.

“The response to Four More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the most-watched show from India this past year. The first season was among the top 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series from India in 2019, and year two has established yet another standard”, said Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. It also stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman.

“In the new season, the unapologetically flawed women will face even greater challenges and stereotypes thrown at them but all the time their friendship will be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love obtained over two seasons not just by women but men as well, together with Amazon Prime Video we’re very happy to bring our viewers the third year. The third season will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of the year and will take forward their stories as they travel ahead in their career, relationships, love, and, most importantly, the passion and beauty of their friendship!”

Fans got mixed reviews but enjoyed the second season. The Hindustan Times review of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has horrible performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of privileged people with made-up troubles and yet, you continue clicking into the’next episode’. There is something about Four Shots Please that even hate-watching it becomes a fun experience.”