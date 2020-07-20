Four More Shots Please Season 3 : Here’s what we want to see next in Maanvi, Kirti, Bani, Sayani And More.

- Advertisement -

Here’s what fans are looking forward to in Season 3

After this first episode of Season 2, once the women said, “Jeh, Four More Shots Please!” We understood we’re back to loving another season filled with trials, issues, fun, stereotypes that were breaking and not to overlook, another round of shots! Maanvi Gagroo Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Sayani Gupta were back together with the show’s next season Shots Please! Using an entire dose of enjoyable, heartbreak, laughter, parties, issues and much more! In this season, the women continue to a journey filled with hurdles on the job; the freedom of expression has been suppressed to troubles from society. Just like she did, while Anjana stopped her career and took the things, Damini stood for the rights. Siddhi realised Umang found out when it comes to the words of the heart what is ideal for her what her true calling was. No matter they had each other and chose to fight it together, in the long run! The series went on to become among the shows of the season from India. “The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the series from India this past Season. The first season was among the best three most-watched first series from India in 2019, and now two has established yet another standard ” Said the mind of this platform. “In the new Season, the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the time their friendship is going to be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy, the production of this series. Devika Bhagat who composed season 2 and 1, yields to produce season 3. While dialogue will last to be written by Ishita Moitra, Tannishtha Chatterjee, director, author and actor, will lead to all episodes of this season. Here are items we’d love to see from the upcoming Season of the show!

Siddhi and her mother take on Viju’s business

Siddhi is back on good terms with her parents as we saw in the Season. With her daddy Viju, the series ends in an unfortunate thing. At the season we’d like to see her mother Sneha and Siddhi take on Viju’s company and handle it while combating with the standards.

Umang moves on from Samara

With Samara, Umang divides After a season and walks from the wedding along with her women by her side. We would like to see Umang recovery from the pain, return to all and fitness centre set to explore choices of love!

Damini’s choice in men

Every fan of this series is curious to find out the selection between Dr and Jeh Warsi of Damini!

Anjana taking over her passion

The same as Anjana fought the situation of the designer it would be intriguing to see her battle with the patriarchy and religions and proceed on to become a super attorney!

The girl gang-fighting all the hurdles and problems like one unit

The best part is seeing the Season pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of the Season. They take forward the travel and their tales in their career, relationships, love and, above all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!

How did the girls spend their time in lockdown

The season would feel incomplete without even figuring out did Umang, Anjana, Siddhi and Damini spend their time while everyone is spending their cooking, seeing films, shows, reading novels and exercising!