Four More Shots Please season 3 Amazon Prime ‘Most Watched Show of 2020’,And Everything You Need To Know!

Amazon Prime Video’s Four Shots Please Phase 3 is the most-watched first of 2020 of the service. There was A season declared on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the series from India this past season . The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019. season 2 has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman in characters.

“From the new season , the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the while their friendship is going to be their driving force probably”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the heterosexual love acquired within two seasons not just by women but men also, together with Amazon Prime Video, we’re delighted to bring our audiences the third season . The next season will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of the season and will take forward their tales as they travel ahead of their career, relationships, love, and, above all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

The next season got mixed reviews but has been appreciated by enthusiasts. The Hindustan Times overview of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has dreadful performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up troubles and you continue clicking to the’next installment.’ There’s something about Four Shots Please even hate-watching it will become a fun experience.”