Four More Shots Please! Season 2 Review: Amazon Series Refuses to Grow Up

The Four Shots Please season 2 of Amazon Prime Video is the first of 2020 of the service. There was A year declared on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the series from India this past year. The initial season was among the best 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019, and year two has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India. Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman in characters.

“From the new year, the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the time their friendship is going to be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love obtained two seasons not just by women but men too, together with Amazon Prime Video, we’re very happy to bring our audiences the next season. The next year will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of the year and will take forward their tales as they travel ahead in their career, relationships, love, and also, above all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

Enthusiasts got mixed reviews but appreciated the season. The Hindustan Times overview of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has dreadful performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up troubles and you continue clicking into the’next installment’. There’s something about Four Shots Please even hate-watching it will become a fun experience.”