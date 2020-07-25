Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime ‘most watched show of 2020’, season 3 announced See

Home Entertainment Celebrities Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime ‘most watched show of 2020’,...
Four More Shots Please is Amazon Prime 'most watched show of 2020', season 3 announced

By- Rahul Kumar
The Four Shots Please season of amazon Prime Video 2is the agency’s most-watched first of 2020. There was A year declared on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the most-watched series from India this past year. The initial season was among the best 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019, and year two has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India. Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman in recurring roles. In the brand new year, the unapologetically faulty girls will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the while their friendship is going to be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love obtained two seasons not just by women but men too, together with Amazon Prime Video we’re very happy to bring our audiences the third year. The next year will pick up from where the four women are abandoned at the end of the year and will take forward their tales as they travel ahead of their career, relationships, love, and, most of all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

Enthusiasts got mixed reviews but appreciated the season. The Hindustan Times overview of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has dreadful performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up troubles and you continue clicking into the’next installment’. There’s something about Four Shots Please even hate-watching it will become a fun experience.”

Rahul Kumar

