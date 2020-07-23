Four More Shots Please Is Amazon Prime ‘Most Watched Show Of 2020’, Season 3 Announced And Click To More.

- Advertisement -

Amazon Prime Video’s Four Shots Please season 2 is the most-watched first of 2020 of the service. There was A Season declared on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it has become the series from India this past Season . The first season was among the best three most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India in 2019. Season 2 has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo. Also, it stars Simone Singh, Lisa Ray, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam, and Milind Soman in characters.

“From the new Season , the unapologetically faulty women will face even greater events and challenges thrown at them all the time their friendship is going to be their driving force,” stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love obtained two seasons, not just by women but also by men, together with Amazon Prime Video, we’re delighted to bring our audiences the third Season . The next Season will pick up from where the four women have been left at the end of the Season and will take forward their tales because they travel ahead of their career, relationships, love and, most of all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

Enthusiasts got mixed reviews but appreciated the season. The Hindustan Times inspection Of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has terrible performances, cringe dialogues, the aimless plot of jobless individuals with made-up troubles and you keep clicking into the’next installment.’ There’s something about Four Shots Please even hate-watching it will become a fun experience.”