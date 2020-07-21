Home Corona Former "Miss World" Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya HOSPITALIZED!!! After...
CoronaEntertainmentTop Stories

Former “Miss World” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya HOSPITALIZED!!! After Testing POSITIVE for COVID!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
- Advertisement -

India is now the third worst-hit country by Coronavirus with greater than 10 lakh active cases and greater than 26000 death. there was a speedy increase within the variety of cases in the previous few months. Not solely widespread folks however this virus didn’t even spare the wealthy.

Earlier this week the entire nation was in shock when the information concerning the nice legend  Big B of Bollywood Mr. Amitabh Bachan was tested positive with coronavirus along along with his son Mr. Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Senior Bachan stored updating us about his condition and his progress by way of twitter and Instagram. We additionally obtained to know that Mrs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan former Miss World and her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan had been additionally examined positive however they had been stored under house isolation.

Also Read:   Happy Season 2: All The Information You Need to Know

Abhishek Bachchan additionally used his twitter handle to confirm the information earlier this week he additionally assured us that his mother Jaya Bachchan and different members of the family had been examined negative.

Also Read:   “Thor 4 Love and Thunder”: Relese Date,Plot,Story And Waititi” Pens Down The Appearance of “Guardians of The Galaxy” In This Sequel!

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN AND ARADHAYA BACHCHAN HOSPITALIZED

Each mom and daughter had been underneath house quarantine because the final week under the supervision of BMC. Yesterday Nanavati Hospital authority confirmed that the duo has been admitted in hospitalized after having a rise in temperature and dealing with breathing problems. Since then the followers and celebs from the movie fraternity have been flooding the web with restoration needs and prayers.

Also Read:   Every Think Know About Killing The Eve :Season 3 Inside There

BACHCHAN FAMILY ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

In accordance with the sources seniors and junior have been exhibiting exceptional improvement to their remedy and had been steady. Amitabh has been sending common twitter messages. On Friday he posted to thank all his well-wishers and close to and expensive ones who stored his household of their prayers. All of us pray for his or her speedy restoration on this laborious time.

Mumbai which is town of desires and  India’s monetary hub in addition to the house to the Bollywood business has emerged as an epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.

- Advertisement -
Anoj Kumar

Must Read

Former “Miss World” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya HOSPITALIZED!!! After Testing POSITIVE for COVID!!!

Corona Anoj Kumar -
India is now the third worst-hit country by Coronavirus with greater than 10 lakh active cases and greater than 26000 death. there was a...
Read more

“Kissing Booth” Part 2 is all set to raise your heartbeats!!! Decoding the TRAILER and Latest Updates of the ROM-COM!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
It is a breezy rom-com film which got here to be one of many most-watched motion pictures on Netflix. The main storyline is about...
Read more

Tenet: Why The Flick Should Not Be A OTT Release? Some More Information For You!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Coronavirus pandemic hit onerous, and it virtually crippled many companies and industries. Nevertheless, many filming tasks are lagging behind their schedule, and a few...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1: When Will It Release? Here’s What We Know!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
So get able to get a live-action web series of the super hit animated dramedy titled Cowboy Bebop. And who's going to convey this...
Read more

Grace and Frankie: The Longest Running Netflix Series?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
One of many longest-running Netflix original’s which has been renewed for its final season. The comedy created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris...
Read more

Katherine Langford: Net Worth, Career, And Know More About Her Upcoming Projects!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
On the subject of mainstream on-screen characters in youthful Hollywood, Katherine Langford unquestionably rings a bell. The previous 13 Reasons Why star has made...
Read more

China’s space agency launch its first Mars

Corona Nitu Jha -
China's space agency is schedule to launch its first Mars rover mission this week.
Also Read:   Coronavirus symptoms are no longer a mystery
The Tianwen-1 purpose will comprise both a Mars orbiter as well...
Read more

Wonder Woman 1984: 5 Huge Spoilers A True Fan Must Know!!!

Amazon Prime Anoj Kumar -
The 2017 movie Wonder Woman ends up being an abrupt achievement. Certainly, even further so considering that the primary young woman drove superhuman/scoundrel movies...
Read more

No Time To Die: Universal Reportedly Postponed The Release Of James Bond Movie Again

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Universal and MGM are apparently considering deferring the James Bond movie No Time to Die to mid-year season 2021, because it’s obscure whereas theaters...
Read more

Hannibal Season 4 Confirmation Teased By Maker! Release Date Updates!!!

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Hannibal is an American psychological thriller crime dram. The series is crafted by Bryan Fuller. Netflix show with facet entry, Hannibal has gained a...
Read more
© World Top Trend