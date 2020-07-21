Former “Miss World” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aradhaya HOSPITALIZED!!! After Testing POSITIVE for COVID!!!

- Advertisement -

India is now the third worst-hit country by Coronavirus with greater than 10 lakh active cases and greater than 26000 death. there was a speedy increase within the variety of cases in the previous few months. Not solely widespread folks however this virus didn’t even spare the wealthy.

Earlier this week the entire nation was in shock when the information concerning the nice legend Big B of Bollywood Mr. Amitabh Bachan was tested positive with coronavirus along along with his son Mr. Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Senior Bachan stored updating us about his condition and his progress by way of twitter and Instagram. We additionally obtained to know that Mrs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan former Miss World and her daughter Aradhaya Bachchan had been additionally examined positive however they had been stored under house isolation.

Abhishek Bachchan additionally used his twitter handle to confirm the information earlier this week he additionally assured us that his mother Jaya Bachchan and different members of the family had been examined negative.

AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN AND ARADHAYA BACHCHAN HOSPITALIZED

Each mom and daughter had been underneath house quarantine because the final week under the supervision of BMC. Yesterday Nanavati Hospital authority confirmed that the duo has been admitted in hospitalized after having a rise in temperature and dealing with breathing problems. Since then the followers and celebs from the movie fraternity have been flooding the web with restoration needs and prayers.

BACHCHAN FAMILY ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY

In accordance with the sources seniors and junior have been exhibiting exceptional improvement to their remedy and had been steady. Amitabh has been sending common twitter messages. On Friday he posted to thank all his well-wishers and close to and expensive ones who stored his household of their prayers. All of us pray for his or her speedy restoration on this laborious time.

Mumbai which is town of desires and India’s monetary hub in addition to the house to the Bollywood business has emerged as an epicenter of the nation’s outbreak.