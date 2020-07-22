Home Lifestyle Ford Kuga - India Launch ?
Ford Kuga is a car that has clearly made its name in the automotive community. But in the Indian market, this car is yet to make its footstep. Apparently, Ford has received pretty good success with the EcoSport and the Endeavour in the domestic market. Furthermore, the company is now gearing up to launch its next product Kuga here. This SUV is expected to launch in the country sometime in December 2019. But maybe due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no further news of its launch from the Company. It will throw a tough challenge to the rivals like Hyundai Tucson and Mahindra’s flagship SUV XUV500. Test mules of the Kuga have been spied testing in India already, indicating that the carmaker is in advance stage for launching the SUV.

Engine and Specifications

Ford Kuga SUV 2020 review | Carbuyer

Globally, the Ford SUV is available with two different diesel engine options and a single petrol unit as well. These engines include a 1.5-litre Eco Boost petrol engine, a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel motor and a larger 2.0-litre TDCi diesel unit as well. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed automatic one as well. The Ford Kuga comes available in both front Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) options.

Ford will feature a 1.5-litre Eco Boost petrol engine and the 2.0-litre TDCi diesel engine in the India-spec model. The petrol engine is capable of churning out 148 bhp of peak power and 240 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine is likely to come available in two different power output versions, which are 147 bhp and 177 bhp, while the torque output will be 370 Nm and 400 Nm respectively. Speaking about transmission, the petrol engine will be available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and there will be a 6-speed automatic gearbox option as well. On the other hand, Ford will feature a 6-speed manual transmission in the diesel engine.

The Ford Kuga is capable of running at a top speed of 195 kmph and nevertheless, it can accelerate to 100 kmph from a standstill position, it takes 9.7 seconds.

Price In India

The Ford Kuga is expected to be priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 18 lakh. Ford will surely keep the pricing competitive against rivals like Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V etc. The car manufacturer will be able to keep its pricing competitive, as this car is likely to be built locally, like Ford EcoSport. Apart from the domestic market, the company would aim to export the India-made Kuga to several different overseas markets.

