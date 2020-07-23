Home Lifestyle Ford F650 - Too Huge To Buy ? We'll Tell You
Ford F650 – Too Huge To Buy ? We'll Tell You

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
If you are someone who wants a car not only to turn heads but also has this Mammoth-like character to it, you are at the right place. The Ford F650 would be your best choice. This giant pickup truck comes with a powerful diesel engine which is somewhat noisy but makes the drive effortless.

INTERIORS

The interior features include power windows, air conditioning, power moonroof, cruise control, and satellite navigation. The F-650 has also been fitted with features like heated leather seats, Bluetooth, and HD radio. The interior, though it may look sparse, is well equipped The super duty truck also boasts air suspension, which is nice to have on such a big and heavy vehicle.

PERFORMANCE

The car features a 6.7-liter Powerstroke diesel V8 engine. It is fairly good for 330 horsepower and 1,016 Newton-meters of torque. It is more than enough to power this monster machine. The drive feels very calm but however, once you step on the accelerator, it can reach 120 mph.

EXTERIORS

Aside from the interior and performance, the new F-650 boasts a new exterior design. I make the car look meaner than ever. The newly added doors, grille and exhaust pipes set a good example of what super trucks should be. But, the interiors match that of the smaller trucks.

PRICE

The car is priced from 90,000 to 120,000 USD. This car is costly not only it is one of its kind, mammoth looking, but also it packs a lot of power and character.

SHOULD YOU BUY IT?

It really depends on what you want you Monster truck to be. This is definitely not the everyday commuter, nor this car does Off-roading. Then who is it for? Well, this for some long drives across the countryside and serves its job perfectly for trailing some Cargo. Even if you drive it in the city, you will be the real he-man according to the truck’s character. Lastly, the price is all you pay for this monstrous truck.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

