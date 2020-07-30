For not signing quarantine order, a Kentucky couple is wearing ankle bracelets

Law enforcement officials put a Kentucky couple on house arrest in recent days.
US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams pleaded with viewers during a Fox & Friends interview on Monday morning to wear face masks.
“I’m begging you,” he said.
“Please understand that we are not trying to take away your freedoms when we say,
‘Wear a face covering.’”
Elizabeth Linscott told a local news station that sentence is why she didn’t want to sign the document.
“My part was if I have to go to the ER,
if I have to go to the hospital,
I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” Linscott told local NBC affiliate WAVE.
She took coronavirus test in the first place as a precaution,
because of an upcoming trip to Michigan to visit family.
When she got her positive test result the next day,
it came with an email from the local health department that included the self-quarantine order.
Among other things, that order required her to check in daily with the health department.
Things escalated quickly after she pointed to the sentence about ambulance care by way of explaining her refusal to sign the order.
This past Thursday, local officials reportedly placed the family in ankle monitors
“We didn’t rob a store,” Elizabeth Linscott told one reporter.
The local health department has declined comment on this case thus far, citing privacy concerns.
On her Instagram story Monday morning,
Linscott posted images that included one with the following sentence:
“I’d rather stand up for Truth and disappoint people, than hide it and disappoint God.”