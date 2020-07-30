For not signing quarantine order, a Kentucky couple is wearing ankle bracelets

If you actually want to know what it looks like to lose a bit of freedom during the pandemic,

a better example than the fight over face masks can be found in Kentucky

That’s where everyone has been talking about the story of a couple

who declined to sign a self-quarantine order

after the wife, Elizabeth Linscott, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her test results came with a self-quarantine order she was asked to sign.

The refusal to sign the quarantine order was over some of the wording that bothered the couple

— but it led to the couple being promptly given ankle bracelets and put under house arrest.