No Time to Die, that the 25th James Bond movie and final outing for Daniel Craig’s version of 007, had changed release dates a few times before last year March rolled around, but that month saw the flick’s biggest delay yet. Due to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, MGM and Eon Productions chose to move No Time to Die to November, but now there’s a word that the film could wind up moving deep in next year.

With market analysts already predicting that it is unlikely that movie theaters will reopen for the rest of 2020, MI6-HQ, which formerly reported that there is a huge reveal in the store for No Time to Die’s epilogue, is hearing that MGM and Universal Pictures are actively considering pushing the next Bond flick to summer 2021. A decision on this will need to be made one way or another soon, as No Time to Die is coming”the start of a 90-day marketing ramp.”

Moving No Time to Die from April to November ended up costing at MGM involving $30-$50 million, the bulk of that being marketing expenses. So needless to say MGM and Universal would not want to countless dollars on marketing an upcoming picture again, only to push it back over half a year in the middle of the advertising effort. Even though United Artists Releasing is handling No Time to Die’s North American drop, Universal is overseeing the global release, which MI6-HQ states will account for approximately 75 percent of the international box office haul.

As things currently stand, Universal has F9 (that was initially supposed to emerge last year April) and Jurassic World: Dominion lined up for April 2, 2021, and June 11, 2021, respectively. So if No Time to Die does get pushed to the next summer, the studio will need to slot it in the date where it won’t mess with both of the other movies’ performances. But because Dominion had to pause its creation at mid-March and just recently stopped filming, perhaps the threequel is going to end up being pushed back, and No Time to Die can take its June 11 spot instead.

Regardless, seemingly EON, MGM, and Universal aren’t contemplating a VOD launch for No Time to Die, so expect it to eventually play in theaters, whether take takes four months from now, a year from now or even longer. Considering that No Time to Die was a little more than a month off from hitting the big screen when it had been pushed to November, at least it helps that go, rather than needing to be assembled.

Taking place five years following the events of Spectre, No Time to Die follows James Bond being attracted back into service to help track down a missing scientist, only to discover a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before. Daniel Craig is joined by Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Rory Kenner, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen, among others. The feature was directed by Cary Fukunaga, in Addition to worked on the script Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

For now, No Time to Die is still expected to release on November 20. Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates regarding another James Bond adventure, and make sure you browse through our 2020 release schedule to know what other movies should hit on the big screen later this year.