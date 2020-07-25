- Advertisement -

For Netflix, new String like Space Force, and reality shows Such as Too Hot to Handle and Floors is Lava have been a boon to the streamer, even if they have Not been necessarily met with International critical acclaim.

In terms of viewership, these shows were checked from thousands of households within Netflix’s subscriber base, and the business raved in its second-quarter Visitor letter published on Thursday.

Along the same lines, the company said it included 10.1 million new subscribers in the just-ended quarter, compared to 2.7 million during the second quarter of this past year.

A fascinating reality that has become increasingly plain from 1 quarter to the following for the planet’s dominant streaming video service is reiterated by Netflix’s just-released second-quarter shareholder letter for 2020. It’s a simple truth about the nature of streaming TV shows and movies, and that truth is that: Critics don’t matter as much as they used to anymore. Maybe at all.

Here is what I mean. After getting an early appearance at Netflix’s much-anticipated Steve Carell-led humor Space Force — a 10-episode show that reteamed Carell together with The Office founder Greg Daniels –, I discovered it be lighthearted, plenty of fun, and complete a solid return to form to Daniels. You ran into trouble if you began comparing it to other things or couldn’t like it to the surface for what it was. The series is only a single bit of comedy, Daniels told me a meeting,” but it is a character comedy. Plus, it’s not mean-spirited. It is trying to, like, do justice to the optimism of trying to get (to distance ).” Critics ripped the show, but that didn’t dissuade audiences.

On the contrary, seem lopsided the show’s ratings are at Rotten Tomatoes — it currently has a critics rating of 39%, but crowds have given this a score of 76%. More importantly, however, is the fact that audiences watched. In Netflix’s shareholder letter, issued Thursday in tandem with the streamer’s latest quarterly results, the company raved that 40 million families according to its proprietary metrics watched the series, which offers a comedic look at the Trump administration’s real-world creation of a new branch of the army focused on distance.

The story is identical with two recent additions to Netflix’s near-endless heap of content — two reality shows, the trashy Too Hot to Handle, and a reality contest show called Floor are Lava that reviewers have described as entire pretty dumb but somehow insidiously compelling.

The latter series mainly involves contestants leaping around space, with obstacles strewn, whereas the whole point isn’t to fall in the liquid (the”lava”) around you. Some 37 million households checked that one out, while Too Hot to Handle — that’s constructed around a spin on the usual dating show genre — earned Netflix viewership from 51 million households.

Suffice it to say, those two, like Space Force, weren’t just met with worldwide critical acclaim. But who cares? All of them did. They kept people viewing.

This is part of the motive Netflix managed to bring an impressive 10.1 million new subscribers in the just-ended quarter, compared to 2.7 million during the same interval in 2019.

“All of the major entertainment companies such as WarnerMedia, Disney, and NBCUniversal are pushing their streaming solutions. Two of their most valuable companies in the world, Apple and Amazon, are growing their investment in premium content,” Netflix’s Visitor letter reads. “Additionally, TikTok’s expansion is astonishing, showing the fluidity of internet entertainment. Rather than stressing about all these competitors, we continue to try to improve our service and content each quarter quicker than our peers.”

Former Amazon Studios executive Matthew Ball produced some of these same points — concerning the nebulous idea of quality and how precious critics are (or aren’t) in the flowing wars — at a brilliant MediaREDEF essay, branded ‘Quality’ Is a Distraction — If It Exists at All. Here’s an excerpt (the whole thing is worth a read):

“To thrive in the content industry, each network needs great’ shows, classic displays,’ and possibly monocultural hits. Netflix has these all. However, the bulk of its funding is spent in pursuit of their majority of its viewership: non-Emmy winners… In short, Netflix is not always hired to reveal’good TV.’ They’re not trying to’make good TV.’ Most TV is terrible.’ If Netflix created more The Crowns and much less overall content, it would be less popular, less watched, and slower growing.”