Foodie Destination: Ohio May not be Considered as a Foodie Destination.

Ohio may not be considered as a foodie destination

But the southwestern part of the country is where a delicious secret happens each summer.

In Butler County, through joining what's referred to as the Secret Shake Society, you can't only be allowed in on the fun but also get a taste for it.

Launched as a campaign by the Butler County Visitors Bureau, in 2019, this Secret Shake Society is not so much an exclusive club. Instead, you log onto the agency’s site and sign up with your email address to receive a bi-weekly newsletter announcing a limited time milkshake made at a participating county enterprise.

“We wanted to find a fun way to highlight those [areas ] that concentrate on sweets. There’s a small puzzle about a secret society,” explained Tracy Kocher, the bureau’s vice president of communications marketing. “We thought it would be cool to put a spin on a secret menu and to ensure it is a secret society, and to do this program where another business is featured every two weeks.”

The seasonal conduct of the society can enter early autumn and usually starts in June.

For the Secret Shake Society, Sweden Crème came up with a Black Forest Cordial milkshake.

Unveiled on June 25, “Black Forest Cordial” in Sweden, Crème at Hamilton was the first milkshake from the 2020 program. The candy concoction describes as”a decadent chocolate cherry shake, topped with a Dark Forest brownie, a spoonful of house-made Cherry Cordial ice cream, Cherry Cordial candy, chocolate chips, whipped cream, and of course, a cherry on top!”

This past year, Sweden Crème introduced yet another chocolaty miracle called"Death by Chocolate," which was adorned with chocolate-covered pretzels, Tootsie rolls and other delectables.

Young reported that his third-generation run business sells a lot, and his wife feels that their milkshake should have that taste. “Who does not love chocolate,” Young noted.

Using their 2020 milkshake, the Youngs initially was to take a detour out of chocolate. Teri came up before its launch, although Initially, they planned one that would taste like a vanilla birthday cake with sprinkles. The change had them moving back to chocolate, but this time using a cherry flavour.

Adding Teri’s recipe for black forest brownies, the couple’s”Black Forest Cordiale” milkshake involves a chocolate cake base with a cherry filling plus a multi-layer topping of whipped cream, chocolate pops and chocolate-covered cherries and a single cherry.

“She mapped it out in her mind, and I said, ‘let us do it,””’ stated Young. “She’s the artist in the household. If she feels strongly about something unnaturally, I simply let her run with it.”

Another release in the 2020 Secret Shake Society is”It is Sweet in the Beach” by Chocolate Stash Sweets… [+]

After this uber-chocolaty beverage, the next milkshake in the 2020 class of the Secret Shake Society revealed on July 9. “It is Sweet at the Beach,” at Candy Stash Sweets & Treats in West Chester Township, was recorded as having”a tasty’sand’ crushed graham cracker base, yummy blue ice cream, whipped cream, and gummies swimming at the top.”

The following milkshake from the society’s lineup came out today, July 23.

It’s in The Cone in West Chester Township. Their”Strawberry Shortcake Shake” is full of fresh berries and shortcake with hints of apricot and lemon supplied with a Cincinnati commercial baker.

“It tastes like you’re eating a strawberry shortcake or drinking it,” said owner Keith Wren.

For the 2020 Secret Shake Society, a shortcake milkshake has been produced by the Cone.

The Cone is also another timer with the Secret Shake Society, whose August 2019 creation was decadent peanut butter, banana and chocolate”Elvis Shake.

“When we offered the Elvis Shake, it became so popular that we put it on our menu,” said Wren. “It had an amazing reception.”

For the ice cream stores, bakeries and candy shops throughout Butler County, which is located between Cleveland and Cincinnati, the Secret Shake Society gives them

In 2019, FlipSide Liberty made this Key Lime Pie milkshake for the Secret Shake Society.

Two areas at West Chester Township were quite ingenious. FlipSide Liberty’s”Key Lime Pie” shake contained a blended-in piece of the pie plus a miniature version set on top.

The”Sweet & Sassy Unicorn” milkshake in Grandpa Joe’s in Middletown was clarified as being lavender in color. It topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, candy, and a rainbow Air Head.

“People appear to be enjoying it and getting out and getting these different tastes,” she said.

Karma at the Kitchen’s”Road Construction” milkshake had chocolate stones and crumbled up cookie bits…

With COVID-19 related campaigns, the society is supplying a tasty yet mindful outing that Ohioans can partake.

“During this time, I feel it is increasingly popular because people are searching for fun. It is safe activities for people to get out and do,” Kocher added.