Food Wars Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma is a Japanese anime television series which is based on another Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga series has been written and illustrated by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. The show was first announced in October 2014 by Shueisha.

The anime television series has been produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. Season 1 of Food Wars aired in Japan from April 2015 to September 2015. The show aired on TBS, MBS, CBC, BS-TBS and Animax. Since its initial release, the show has been quite popular amongst the anime fans all across the globe.

The streaming rights to the show in all other countries are with Crunchyroll. The streaming service has acquired rights to the series with English subtitles in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

The second season named ‘Food Wars!: Shokugeki No Soma The Second Plate’ aired on their respective channels from July 2016 to September 2016. After its release, fans kept demanding more and more of the show. So, the show was then renewed for season 3, season 4 and season 5 as well.

Food Wars Season 5 release date

After continuous requests and increasing popularity, the show was again renewed for the fifth season by the showrunners. The fifth season will be the final season in the Food Wars series. The finale season named ‘Food Wars! Shomugeki No Soma: The Fifth Plate’ aired on their respective channels on April 11, 2020 for the first time.

A total of 2 episodes have aired for season 5 till now. The third episode is set to air on July 17, 2020. Season five is set to consist a total of 13 episodes. The last season of the show is yet to be released in countries other than Japan.

