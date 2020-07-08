Home TV Series Food Wars Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News
TV Series

Food Wars Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma is a Japanese anime television series which is based on another Japanese manga series of the same name. The manga series has been written and illustrated by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki. The show was first announced in October 2014 by Shueisha.

The anime television series has been produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. Season 1 of Food Wars aired in Japan from April 2015 to September 2015. The show aired on TBS, MBS, CBC, BS-TBS and Animax. Since its initial release, the show has been quite popular amongst the anime fans all across the globe.

Also Read:   Pennyworth Season 2: When It’s Hitting The Screens, Know Here

The streaming rights to the show in all other countries are with Crunchyroll. The streaming service has acquired rights to the series with English subtitles in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, etc.

The second season named ‘Food Wars!: Shokugeki No Soma The Second Plate’ aired on their respective channels from July 2016 to September 2016. After its release, fans kept demanding more and more of the show. So, the show was then renewed for season 3, season 4 and season 5 as well.

Also Read:   Seven Deadly Sins Season 4: Release Date, Story And All Details

Food Wars Season 5 release date

After continuous requests and increasing popularity, the show was again renewed for the fifth season by the showrunners. The fifth season will be the final season in the Food Wars series. The finale season named ‘Food Wars! Shomugeki No Soma: The Fifth Plate’ aired on their respective channels on April 11, 2020 for the first time.

Also Read:   Designated Survivor Season 4: Who All Will Appear In Season 4 And Other Details To Know

A total of 2 episodes have aired for season 5 till now. The third episode is set to air on July 17, 2020. Season five is set to consist a total of 13 episodes. The last season of the show is yet to be released in countries other than Japan.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates on the latest T.V. shows, upcoming movies and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Best Shows On Television And Netflix Right Now

Amazon Prime Sweety Singh -
Programming from Netflix, no surprise, dominated our latest list of the most-watched TV shows for the month. That takes into account series from...
Read more

Unveiling all about Arifureta Season 2

TV Series Sunidhi -
An unexpected season 2 of Arifureta has been coated up for the enthusiasts that are splendid news. Release date Arifureta season 2 has been confirmed. However,...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Are you searching for comedy series? .The AnySherman- Palladino productions own the comedy-drama series Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The series won the Emmy Award for...
Read more

Hamefura Season 2: Official Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Hamefura is a Japanese television series based on a light novel series by the name 'otome gemu no hametsu furagu shika nai akuyaku reijo...
Read more

Dinner Mate: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Dinner Mate is a South Korean television series and is based on a 2013 webtoon by the name 'Would You like to have Dinner...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Latest Update Here !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
'Bosch' is a Detective fiction web TV series premiered in the early 2014's by Amazon. Here we can visit Titus Willever playing the role. Release...
Read more

Food Wars Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma is a Japanese anime television series which is based on another Japanese manga series of the same name. The...
Read more

The Genetic Detective Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

TV Series Aryan Singh -
The Genetic Detective has been one of the most famous detective series based on real case studies. The show is based on the true-crime...
Read more

Divinity: Original Sin 2 –Progressing As A Metamorph

Gaming Vinay yadav -
In this game, a class system where their course doesn't have to stay inside its boundaries can be used by players. They could be...
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About Succession Season 3

HBO Sunidhi -
The Roy own family drama will preserve to amuse and horrify us all whilst Succession returns to HBO for a 3rd season. Following the...
Read more
© World Top Trend