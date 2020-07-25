- Advertisement -

Florida supermarket chain Winn-Dixie will allow shoppers indoors even if they’re not wearing masks.

Winn-Dixie’s stance comes as nationwide chains like Walmart have mastered rules which need shoppers to wear masks before entering.

Update: Winn-Dixie has since reversed course and is now mandating masks within shops

As the coronavirus continues to burst across Florida, along with the United States at large, many retail chains are bolstering their coronavirus safety steps.

As it stands today, customers seeking to shop at popular supermarkets like Kroger, Walmart,

and Trader Joe’s are only permitted inside if they’re wearing a mask.

All told, it is a minor inconvenience that finally helps stop the coronavirus from spreading even farther.

However, not all retail chains are enthusiastic about implementing such stringent safety measures.

Case in point: A Florida supermarket chain named Winn-Dixie has refused to enact a mandatory mask-wearing rule.

So while the supermarket promotes shoppers to put on a mask, it won’t deny entrance to individuals who would rather not.

“At Southeastern Grocerswe put our people and our clients at the core of every decision we make,

and their safety was in the forefront of our response since the COVID pandemic started,”

Winn-Dixie manager Joe Caldwell said in an announcement toWTSP 10 News.

Moving beyond the boilerplate PR speak,

Caldwell reported that the company is following local safety guidelines and strongly encourages

“those who are medically able to wear a face-covering to achieve that.”

Because of why Winn-Dixie — which operates over 500 stores across the south west —

stopped short of needing shoppers to wear masks,”

Caldwell reported that the store does not wish to create”undue friction between our customers and associates by regulating mask prices.”

Rather, Caldwell explain that Florida lawmakers should step up to the plate and then implement such a necessity if that’s what they believe is best.

The coronavirus has been ravaging Florida over the last few weeks

As it stands today, Florida has seen nearly 370,000 coronavirus instances and approximately 5,200 deaths.

Experts point out that the outbreak in Florida isn’t all that surprising given the nation’s sizable elderly population.

Florida is particularly susceptible to the virus because elderly Americans often have underlying conditions that interrupts its effect.

Almost half of the nation’s 5,319 COVID-19 deaths started as infections at long-term maintenance facilities,

according to AARP Florida’s tally of state-maintained numbers.

Yet residents and staffers of these facilities compose less than 2% of their state’s inhabitants, said AARP Florida communications manager David Bruns.

While the amount of new coronavirus instances in Florida appeared to slow down slightly this week,

the country remains seeing more than 9,000 new cases each day.

Sadly, Florida is not alone since COVID-19 is spreading quickly across several southern states like Arizona and South Carolina.

The grim fact is that we may not get a handle on the coronavirus until an effective vaccine is develop and disseminated to the public.