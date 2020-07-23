- Advertisement -

Florida supermarket chain Winn-Dixie enables shoppers indoors even if they are not wearing masks.

According to a company spokesman, Winn-Dixie will strongly encourage mask-wearing instead.

Florida supermarket chain

Winn-Dixie’s stance comes as nationally chains like Walmart have mastered rules which require shoppers to wear masks prior to entering.

Update: Winn-Dixie has since reversed course and is now mandating masks inside stores

As the coronavirus continues to burst across Florida, along with the United States at large.

many retail chains are bolstering their coronavirus safety steps.

COVID pandemic

As it stands today, clients looking to shop at supermarkets that are popular such as Kroger.

Walmart, and Trader Joe’s are just permitted inside if they are wearing a mask.

All told, it is a minor annoyance that ultimately can help stop the coronavirus from spreading even further.

However, not all retail chains are enthusiastic about implementing such strict safety measures.

Case in point: A Florida supermarket chain called Winn-Dixie has refused to enact a mandatory mask-wearing rule.

So while the grocery store encourages shoppers to wear a mask. then it will not deny entry to individuals who’d rather not.

“At Southeastern Grocers, we put our people and our clients at the heart of every decision we make.

and their safety was at the forefront of our reaction since the COVID pandemic began.

” Winn-Dixie manager Joe Caldwell said in an announcement toWTSP 10 News.

Moving beyond the boilerplate PR speak, Caldwell went on to say that the company is following local safety guidelines and that they actively encourage”those who are medically able to wear a face-covering to achieve that.”

As to why Winn-Dixie — that operates over 500 shops across the south west — stopped short of requiring shoppers to wear masks.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2020/07/20/deep-south-supermarket-winn-dixie-takes-stand-no-masks-required/

Caldwell said that the shop doesn’t wish to create”undue friction between our clients and partners by regulating mask prices.”

Instead, Caldwell explained that Florida lawmakers should step up to the plate and apply such a necessity if that is what they think is best.

clients and partners by regulating mask prices

The coronavirus was ravaging Florida over the past couple of weeks. As it stands now.

Florida has seen almost 370,000 coronavirus instances and about 5,200 deaths.

Experts point out that the epidemic in Florida is not all that surprising given the nation’s large elderly population

NBC News adds:

Florida is very prone to the virus because elderly Americans tend to have underlying conditions that interrupts its impact.

One in five Floridians is 65 or older, according to a new LeadingAge Florida situation report on the virus.

https://worldtoptrend.com/2020/07/fda-approves-key-coronavirus-test-that-could-significantly-speed-up-results/

Nearly half of the state’s 5,319 COVID-19 deaths started as illnesses at longterm care centers.

based on AARP Florida’s tally of state-maintained numbers.

Yet residents and staffers of these centers compose less than 2 percent of their nation’s inhabitants, said AARP Florida communications manager David Bruns.

While the number of new coronavirus cases in Florida appeared to slow down slightly this week, the state remains seeing over 9,000 new cases each day.

The grim reality is that we may not get a deal on the coronavirus before an effective vaccine is developed and disseminated to the general public.