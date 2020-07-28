- Advertisement -

Florida supermarket chain Winn-Dixie enables shoppers indoors even if they are not wearing masks.

Winn-Dixie’s position comes as nationally chains such as Walmart have mastered rules that need shoppers to wear masks prior to entering.

Update: Winn-Dixie has turned course and is now mandating masks within shops

Florida supermarket chain

Since the coronavirus continues to burst across Florida, along with the United States in large.

many retail chains are strengthening their coronavirus security steps.

As it stands today, clients seeking to shop at supermarkets that are popular such as Kroger, Walmart, and Trader Joe’s are just permitted inside if they are wearing a mask.

All told, it is a minor annoyance that finally can help stop the coronavirus from spreading even farther.

However, not all of retail chains are enthusiastic about implementing such strict security measures.

So while the grocery store promotes shoppers to put on a mask,

then it will not deny entry to individuals who’d rather not.

Moving beyond the boilerplate PR talk

Caldwell went on to mention that the business is following local security guidelines so they strongly encourage,

those that are medically able to put on a face-covering to achieve that.

Because of why Winn-Dixie — that operates over 500 shops across the south west

stopped short of needing shoppers to wear masks.

Caldwell reported that the shop does not wish to make”undue friction between our clients and partners by regulating mask prices.

Instead, Caldwell explained that Florida

Must measure up to the plate and then apply such a necessity if that is what they believe is best.

The coronavirus was ravaging Florida within the last couple of weeks.

As it stands today, Florida has witnessed almost 370,000 coronavirus instances and about 5,200 deaths.