“Fleabag” Season 3: Recent updates on its release date and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” is one of the most popular comedy-drama series. This show was based on Phoebe’s 2013 Edinburgh Festival Fringe one woman-play of the same name.

The first season of the series premiered on July 21, 2016 on BBC Two whereas the second season premiered on March 4, 2019 on BBC One.

Both the seasons received a lot of appreciation not only from the viewers. It was praised for the portrayal of its black humour and the performance of the cast was also celebrated.

This show revolves around a free-spirited but puzzled young woman in London. This series has beautifully portrayed the struggles of the young protagonist in overcoming various issues of life.

After smashing success of season 2 of “Fleabag”, fans are wondering whether they will get season 3 of “Fleabag”. Let’s check out what we know about season 3 of Fleabag.

Release date of “Fleabag” Season 3

The series, “Fleabag” did not get renewed for season 3. And now it seems that we may have to wait for a very long time for season 3.

Season 2 ended on a satisfying and happy note. Waller-Bridge confirmed that this is the end of this series. However, she revealed that she may bring it in future, maybe when she will attain the age of 45 or 50.

For now, season 3 is not going to happen.

The expected plot of “Fleabag” Season 3

At the end of season 2, a huge transformation is seen in the character of the protagonist. She transforms from a confused woman to a happy and confident person.

Waller-Bridge said to The Hollywood Reporter, “I feel like it’s done, but I do have a fantasy of bringing her back when I’m, like, 45 or 50”. This seems that if season 3 arrives, we will get to know whether the protagonist (Fleabag) gets the love of her life or not and how her character will have developed.

The expected cast of “Fleabag” Season 3

It is almost impossible to predict the cast at this moment. But it is pretty sure that if season 3 arrives, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will again reprise her role.

Stay with us for more updates.