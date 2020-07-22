Five Of The Best Electric Cars You Can Buy In India Today.

- Advertisement -

1. HYUNDAI KONA

The Ex-showroom Price of this car is 23 Lakhs. Is it worth your money? Hyundai Kona is the Korean manufacturer’s first electric offering to the country. The electric SUV from the brand features the latest technology with maximum comfort to the occupants. Hyundai Kona Electric has a claimed range of 452 kilometers on a single charge. The Kona EV comes enabled with fast charging which can juice up the SUV to 80 percent charge in 60 minutes, and it takes 6 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent through a household wall charger. The SUV is also supplied with a 2.8KW charging cable which can juice up the SUV in 19 hours from 0 to 100 percent.

2. TATA NEXON EV

The Ex-showroom Price of this car is 13 Lakhs. Tata Nexon EV is the brand’s first electric vehicle to feature Ziptron EV technology. Nexon EV is also the first homegrown fully electric compact-SUV. Tata claims a driving range of 312 kilometers with the Nexon EV. The home charger takes around 8 hours for a complete charge, while the fast-charging technology charges the Nexon EV batteries from 0 to 80% in just 60 mins. It also features regenerative braking to harness the power and charge the batteries while braking.

3. MG ZS EV

The Ex-showroom price of this car is 20.88 Lakhs. MG ZS EV is the second product from the brand. The electric SUV has been designed giving it many environmentally friendly cues, like windmills, shaped wheels; among others. The MG ZS EV offers a maximum range of 340km on a single charge. MG ZS EV comes with fast-charging enabled, which allows for a 0 to 80% charge in just 60 minutes through 50KW DC fast charger. MG provides 7KW home charging solutions included with the purchase of the car as well.

4. TATA TIGOR

The Ex-showroom Price of this car is 10.50 Lakhs. Tata Tigor is a compact electric sedan from the brand. The electric vehicle offers a host of features including a 5.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Tigor EV features a battery range of 213 kilometers on a single charge. Tata has limited the top speed of the Tigor EV to 80kmph to get the maximum mileage. The Tigor EV arrives with two charging options: a regular charger that takes up to 12 hours to fully charge the battery, and a fast charger that juices the battery up to 80 percent in two hours

5. MAHINDRA VERITO ELECTRIC

The Ex-showroom Price of this car is 9.5 – 10 Lakhs. Mahindra launched the e-Verito electric sedan in three variants priced at Rs. 9.5 lakh (D2), 9.75 lakh (D4) and Rs. 10 lakh (D6) ex-showroom Delhi. The car is a proper five-seater sedan with a 510 litre boot. It has a range of 110 km per charge and can touch a top speed of 86 kmph, and this is its limiting factor. Still, it has some potential. Furthermore, the car is powered by a 41 bhp 72-volt electric motor, which takes 8 hours for a full charge, while the top-end variant is equipped with a Quick Charge facility that can charge it in 1 hour 45 minutes.