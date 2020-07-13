Fitbit Charge 4: Software Update, Some Useful New Features

- Advertisement -

A software update is being pushed out for the Fitbit Charge 4 that provides some helpful new features to the wearable, including enhancements and how the monochrome screen is used.

As per the help document on the Fitbit site, variant 1.96.29 of this device program enables dynamic GPS: the tracker may use your phone’s GPS to repair its location if your phone is close enough, which should save battery lifetime (otherwise the Charge Four will revert to its GPS sensor).

Another upgrade coming to the device is Smart Wake — that will wake you up in a minute when you’re sleeping softly, in tune with your body’s circadian rhythms.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is already proficient at tracking how deeply you’re sleeping, so the concept is that it’ll have the ability to rouse you out of your slumber at a suitable point. It is a feature we’ve seen, such as ones from Fitbit before, in other wearables.

Implementing the upgrade: Fitbit Charge 4

Another notable new feature coming with the update is the ability to customize the length of time the device’s display stays on before it moves to a dimmed standby mode — so if you want a few more moments to read the display, you can add them.

Keep in mind that this is an upgrade for the software running on the Fitbit Charge 4 itself — sometimes called the device firmware — rather than the mobile programs for Android and iOS (though you’ll want the phone app to use the update).

The upgrade is rolling out now, so you should have the update on your wrist shortly if you do. If you’re not prompted to install the program, follow Fitbit’s directions here.

Charge 4 could be the conclusion of the Fitbit apparatus as we know it — the purchase of this fitness tracking company annually of Google is very likely to impact wearables going forward, and we may see the long-rumored Pixel Watch.