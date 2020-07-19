First Look at What is Coming to Netflix in August 2020: Is Lucifer Season 5 Releasing Next Month

- Advertisement -

Welcome to a particularly early take a look at what’s coming to Netflix in the USA all through the month of August 2020. Whereas the Netflix Originals for August are trying nice, third occasion licensed content appears to be missing, this may likely change as time goes on.

Yow will discover extra info on all of the Netflix Originals coming in August 2020 in our devoted preview with most of them going onto Netflix globally. We’ve additionally bought an early take a look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in August too.

Please be aware: it is a very early take a look at what’s arising in August 2020 and by no means represents the complete listing. Additionally please be aware, launch dates are topic to alter at a second’s discover.

We’re anticipating a full listing of what’s coming to Netflix in August 2020 within the closing couple weeks of July 2020. Don’t neglect we’re at all times studying of recent release dates which you’ll be able to maintain up-to-date with on our information and coming quickly sections.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 1st

Killing Hasselhoff (2017) – Rescheduled from July 1st, this comedy stars Ken Jeong and David himself a couple of nightclub proprietor who’s seeking to repay a loan shark.

My Perfect Landing (Season 1) – Canadian household series a couple of family of gymnasts.

– Canadian household series a couple of family of gymnasts. Power Players (Season 2) – Youngsters animated series of assorted toys coming to life and battling it out.

– Youngsters animated series of assorted toys coming to life and battling it out. Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019) – War porn set within the Rogue franchise. Has a powerful IMDb rating of two.9.

– War porn set within the Rogue franchise. Has a powerful IMDb rating of two.9. Seabiscuit (2003) – Tobey Maguire stars on this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation throughout the Depression.

– Tobey Maguire stars on this sports drama about an underdog racehorse who lifted the nation throughout the Depression. Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) – New Netflix particular for the Super Monsters franchise.

– New Netflix particular for the Super Monsters franchise. The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017) – World War I film a couple of love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer.

– World War I film a couple of love story between an American nurse and a Turkish officer. Toradora! (Season 1) – Anime series a couple of boy making an attempt to get shut along with his crush.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 2nd

Pick of the Litter (2018) – Documentary on puppies that journey to develop into information dogs.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 4th

Mystery Lab (Season 1) – Portuguese education series trying into science, historical past and mysteries.

– Portuguese education series trying into science, historical past and mysteries. Sam Jay: Three In The Morning (2020) – Stand-up special

What’s Coming to Netflix on August fifth

Anelka: Misunderstood (2020) – Sports activities documentary on French footballer and his controversial legacy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August sixth

Nasha Natasha (2016) – Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro.

– Music documentary from Russia about Natalia Oreiro. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) – Subsequent chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime the place a change of artwork path isn’t all that’s new.

– Subsequent chapter in The Seven Deadly Sins anime the place a change of artwork path isn’t all that’s new. The Rain (Season 3) – The third and closing season for the Danish post-apocalyptic series, The Rain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August seventh

Berlin, Berlin: Lolle on the Run (2020) – Film sequel to the favored German TV sequence of the identical identify.

– Film sequel to the favored German TV sequence of the identical identify. High Seas / Alta Mar (Season 3) – The final season of the epic Spanish thriller period-drama.

– The final season of the epic Spanish thriller period-drama. Selling Sunset (Season 3) – Actuality series the place the drama and exquisite homes are on offer.

– Actuality series the place the drama and exquisite homes are on offer. The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space (2020) – Particular animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series.

– Particular animated spin-off to the Magic School Bus series. The New Legends of Monkey (Season 2) – Australian/New Zealand co-production youngsters series lastly returning after an extended hiatus.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series) – The ultimate entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series.

– The ultimate entry into the Guillermo Del Toro animated series. Word Party Songs (Season 1) – New spinoff from the Jim Henson firm about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing.

– New spinoff from the Jim Henson firm about colorful friends getting together for singing and dancing. Work It (2020) – Sabrina Carpenter stars on this new dance teen comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 10th

The Big Show Show (Special Episode) – A brand new one-off particular for the wrestling show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 11th

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) – Stand-up Particular

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 12th

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) – Hindi war film concerning the first-ever Indian air force pilot.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 13th

An Easy Girl / Une fille facile (2020) – French coming-of-age comedy a couple of lady determining what she needs to do in life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 14th

Project Power (2020) – Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback star on this model new superhero series.

The Great Heist (Season 1) – Colombian heist series akin to Money Heist.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 20th

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens (2020) – Documentary quick on a person on the lookout for aliens however finally ends up discovering love.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Lucifer (Season 5 – Part 1)

The Sleepover (2020) – Tish Sie directs this comedy about two siblings discover out their mom is a extremely skilled thief.

What’s Coming to Netflix on August 28th