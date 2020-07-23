Home Corona first-ever pictures of a planetary system with multiple exoplanets
first-ever pictures of a planetary system with multiple exoplanets

By- Nitu Jha
Researchers at the European Southern Observatory have captured the first-ever pictures of a planetary system with multiple exoplanets.

The system revolves around a star that is a lot like our sun, just younger.

The technologies of detecting exoplanets — planets which reside outside our solar system — has improved by leaps and bounds in recent years.

New exoplanet discoveries come at a breakneck rate, and we appear to learn about a new planet (or many ) each week.

However, capturing pictures of these planets remains a significant challenge.

It is a huge achievement that could help educate us about how planetary systems like our own kind and evolve.

The system is named TYC 8998-760-1, and it is located roughly 300 light-years out of Earth.

That is a relatively short distance.

 

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200722093501.htm

It is close enough that astronomers could capture pictures of not only the star in its centre but also a set of enormous exoplanets which are orbiting it.

“Even though astronomers have detected thousands of planets in our galaxy.

only a very small fraction of those exoplanets have been directly imaged,” Matthew Kenworthy, co-author of the research, said in a statement.

“Immediate observations are significant in the hunt for environments which can support life.

The star at the core of the machine is similar to a young version of our own Sun, but the planets orbiting it are a far cry from Earth.

The worlds are gas giants akin to Jupiter, seen glowing brightly in the picture while the celebrity sits at the top left corner of this picture.

But while the planets might be gassy like Jupiter.

they’re orbiting at a great deal more extreme distances.

A media release announcing the discovery explains:

This places these planets much further away in their star than Jupiter or Saturn. Additionally, two gas giants, are from sunlight; they lie in only five and five times the Earth-sun space.

The team also discovered the two exoplanets are much more massive than those within our solar system.

the internal planet having 14 days Jupiter’s mass and the outside one six times.

Capturing pictures of other planetary systems is vital if we would like to comprehend our own better.

With just data stage — our solar system — there’s just so much we can presume to know. Seeing different procedures, especially in an immature condition.

provides us a glimpse at these varieties of planets look and change as time passes.

