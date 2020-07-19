Home TV Series Netflix FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, EPISODE PLOT, AND LEAK
FIRE FORCE SEASON 2: RELEASE DATE, EPISODE PLOT, AND LEAK

By- Alok Chand
David Production’s’Fire Force’ anime began on 3rd. The anime is based on a manga series by Atsushi Okubo with an identical name. The publication has tankobon volumes as of May 2020. Season 1 was first aired in July 2019 and went on till December of the same calendar year. Season 2 has been recently premiered, and people have a lot of expectations from the sequence. Let us have a peek at what the anime holds in the future for us.

FIRE FORCE SEASON 2

Plot:

The story is based on a fire disaster that occurred 250 years back, and the entire world was destroyed by the event. Hence, the survivors go on to shoot refugees beneath Tokyo Empire, and they form a particular fire brigade named Fire Force. Blending people of powers creates the flame force. Presently a kid that is third-generation, Shinra Kusakabe gets the power to ignite his feet and is known as devil’s Footprint’. He combines the capabilities and unites Business 8 that deals with exploring businesses for corrupt activities.

A still of’ Fire Force’ from the 2nd season.

The White Cloaks approach Shinra and Sho (Shinra’s brother) enacts a scheme to repeat the Great Disaster. Shinra learns facts from his brother’s abduction into the fire that killed his mom. It was because of a doomsday cult behind Infernal strikes. As a result, it is opposed by Company 8 along with their allies.

Fire Force Season 2 Trailer:

The season was declared in December 2019. In May 2020, there was a teaser published as the promotional action of the anime. Later on, in June 2020, an official trailer for year two was submitted on the Funimation YouTube channel. The trailer has crossed 7000k views. Tatsuma Minamikawa for leadership replaced the previous director Yuki Yase.

The next season is streaming on Funimation Now, Aniplus Asia, and will include 24 episodes and will soon premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami on 27th July. About 7th January 2020, an adaption has been declared running July 2020 at Osaka August 2020 to 2nd. Running will also be done in Kanagawa till 9th August in August. Hikaru Makishima and the protagonist Shinra Kusakabe will be enjoying it. You can see the trailer for Season 2 under.

