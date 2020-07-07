Fire Force Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Fans have always loved anime series all across the globe. Fire Force is another Japanese anime television series that has become quite famous amongst manga fans in recent times. Fire Force anime series is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Atsushi Okubo.

This adventure fantasy science fiction television series has been quite successful in English as well as Japanese channels. Fire Force season 1 was directed by Yuki Yase and written by Yamato Haijima. The show aires on JNN in Japan and on ‘Aniplus Asia’ and ‘Adult Swim(Toonami)’ in the United States. Fire Force season 1 premiered on July 5, 2019.

Since the completion of season 1 of Fire Force, fans have been continuously demanding season 2 for the show. This anime TV series is being produced by David Production.

Fire Force season 2 release date

Season 2 of this famous anime television series is being directed and written by Tatsuma Minamikawa. The show has started premiering on its respective channels. Season 2 Episode 1 of Fire Force is already out. The first episode of season two was released on July 3, 2020.

Unfortunately, the English airing dates are still not yet out. Also, season 2- episode 2 is going to premiere in Japan on July 10, 2020. The opening theme for the first episode is ‘SPARK-AGAIN’ performed by Aimer.

The release date for English dubbed episodes has not yet been announced.

